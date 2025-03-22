Over 600 Steelworkers Laid Off Due To Tariffs

The predictable results of the tariffs are already happening.
Over 600 Steelworkers Laid Off Due To Tariffs
Credit: Unsplash
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 22, 2025

They can't say that we didn't warn them:

More than 600 Iron Range steelworkers will be out of a job as mines that supply the struggling auto industry go offline.

Cleveland-Cliffs will temporarily idle two Minnesota operations: Hibbing Taconite Co. in Hibbing and the Minorca Mine in Virginia. The Ohio-based company, North America’s largest producer of flat-rolled steel, has notified the state of the upcoming layoffs, according to a statement Thursday.

“These temporary idles are necessary to rebalance working capital needs and consume excess pellet inventory produced in 2024,” the statement said. “We remain committed to supporting our employees and communities while monitoring market conditions.”

The executives of the company are still hoping to rake in a nice little profit from this, hoping that it will help their company somehow. Perhaps they should refamiliarize themselves with the Great Depression and how it started. And their loved ones better keep them out of tall buildings for the foreseeable future.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon