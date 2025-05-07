Kristi Noem Admits Trump Is Violating Fundamental Right Of Individuals

Rep. Lauren Underwood finally got Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem to admit that everyone in this country has a right to due process under the U.S. Constitution.

During a hearing by the House Appropriations Subcommittee, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) had to force Trump's Homeland Security Secretary to admit that every person has fundamental rights under the U.S. Constitution.

UNDERWOOD: Do you believe that the Constitution grants everyone in our country the right to due process, including non-citizens?

NOEM: The administration has the authority to-

Ma'am, I'm looking for a yes or no question. Yes or no?

Do you believe the Constitution- Yes, ma'am.

Do you- Ma'am?

NOEM: We have not conducted any kind of impoundment-

UNDERWOOD: Reclaiming my time, Mr. Chairman.

CHAIRMAN: Time is yours.

Okay.

Secretary Noem, I'm just looking for a yes or no here. Do you believe the Constitution guarantees due process to everyone in America?

NOEM: Due process is exactly what this Congress lays out.

UNDERWOOD: Yes or no?

NOEM: It is. [crosstalk]]

UNDERWOOD: Okay, ma'am, I'll take that as a no.

NOEM: It's rules that you give us on due process.

Excuse me.

UNDERWOOD: Ma'am, I'm trying to ascertain your understanding of the law as it applies to your department, and you as its leader should be able to give us a yes or no answer because judge after judge has ruled that the law is not being followed.

Do you believe that the U.S. government has the authority to deport American citizens?

NOEM: No, and we are not deporting U.S. citizens.

UNDERWOOD: I'm so happy to hear that you do not believe that the law gives you that authority, because the federal government has no authority under U.S. laws to deport any American citizen.

And as I know, everyone viewing this hearing today knows, that several American citizens have been deported to date. [Noem tries to interrupt]

Secretary Noem, that was not a question.

Secretary Noem, that oath that we both swore before taking office was to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Not the president, not a political party, the Constitution.