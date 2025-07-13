'You're Getting Gardeners': Fox News Confronts Kristi Noem Over Deportations

Fox News host Shannon Bream pressed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem because her agency deported day laborers instead of "the worst of the worst" criminals.
By David EdwardsJuly 13, 2025

During a Sunday interview, Bream noted that a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump's administration could not detain people because of their race or for speaking Spanish.

"Well, this federal judge's ruling is ridiculous. We never ran our operations that way," Noem insisted. "We've seen this across the country over and over and over again, where judges are getting political. It's not their job. I hope they can bring some dignity back to the bench because we certainly are lacking it now for many of these federal judges."

Bream replied: "So to the point that you're going after the worst of the worst, you've got critics out there who are saying you are getting gardeners, you're getting hotel workers, you're going after you know people that have decades of roots within a particular community."

"Sixty percent of the people are being round up have no conviction or run in with the law at all," the host added.

"That's false! Absolutely false!" Noem exclaimed. "These are the individuals, over 70% of them have been convicted, or they have charges pending against them, because of the investigative work that has been done by a law enforcement officer. So it's simply not true."

