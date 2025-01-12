'Let's Not Be Divisive': Fox News Host Confronts J.D. Vance On California Wildfires

Fox News host Shannon Bream challenged Vice President-elect J.D. Vance not to "be divisive" during an interview about the California wildfires.

"I want to talk to you about the fire situation in California, because your administration will be coming in, taking over the reins as the feds are trying to meet that, along with many other emergency situations they have going on," Bream told Vance during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

"Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has written to President Trump saying, let's not be divisive right now. Come out and visit. Let people see us working together." she continued. "Any indication the president-elect may do that?"

"I do think, frankly, the federal government has to do a better job," Vance opined divisively. "President Trump is committed to doing a better job when it comes to disaster relief. That's true for the hurricane victims and flood victims in North Carolina."

"Now, that doesn't mean you can't criticize the governor of California for, I think, some very bad decisions over a very long period of time," he added. "I mean, some of these reservoirs have been dry for 15, 20 years. The fire hydrants are being reported as going dry while the firefighters are trying to put out these fires."

"There is a serious lack of competent governance in California, and I think it's part of the reason why these fires have gotten so bad."

Bream pointed out that many people were worried "about what the administration will do when it comes to handing out aid to California."

"They're citing back to something that the president-elect said in September when he said, we won't give him money to put out all his fires, and if we don't give him the money to put out his fires, he's got problems," she noted. "Is there any consideration of withholding aid to Californians?"

"No, look, President Trump cares about all Americans, right?" Vance insisted. "He is the president for all Americans, and I think that he intends to have FEMA and other federal responses much, much better and much more clued in to what's going on there on the ground."