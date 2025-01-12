J.D. Vance On Taking Territory With Force: 'We Always Have Troops In Greenland'

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance reminded officials in Greenland that the U.S. military maintained troops in the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream asked Vance about Trump refusing to rule out the use of military force to take possession of Greenland.

"What's the deal with Greenland and the Panama Canal?" Bream wondered. "Are we using or considering use of military force in any of those situations?"

"No, look, we don't have to use military force, Shannon," Vance insisted. "The thing that people always ignore is we already have troops in Greenland."

"Greenland is really important for America strategically," he continued. "It has a lot of great natural resources."

Vance said his "good friend Donald Trump Jr." had recently visited Greenland.

"And you know what they told him?" the vice-president elect said. "They want to be empowered to develop, the people of Greenland want to be empowered to develop the resources there."

"We also need to make sure that Greenland is properly cared for from an American security perspective," he added. "The Danish government has not done a good enough job of securing Greenland."

"I think there actually is a real opportunity here for us to take leadership, to protect America's security, to ensure that those incredible natural resources are developed, and that's what Donald Trump is good at. He's good at making deals, and I think there's a deal to be made in Greenland."