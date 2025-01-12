J.D. Vance On Taking Territory With Force: 'We Always Have Troops In Greenland'

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance reminded officials in Greenland that the U.S. military maintained troops in the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.
By David EdwardsJanuary 12, 2025

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance reminded officials in Greenland that the U.S. military maintained troops in the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream asked Vance about Trump refusing to rule out the use of military force to take possession of Greenland.

"What's the deal with Greenland and the Panama Canal?" Bream wondered. "Are we using or considering use of military force in any of those situations?"

"No, look, we don't have to use military force, Shannon," Vance insisted. "The thing that people always ignore is we already have troops in Greenland."

"Greenland is really important for America strategically," he continued. "It has a lot of great natural resources."

Vance said his "good friend Donald Trump Jr." had recently visited Greenland.

"And you know what they told him?" the vice-president elect said. "They want to be empowered to develop, the people of Greenland want to be empowered to develop the resources there."

"We also need to make sure that Greenland is properly cared for from an American security perspective," he added. "The Danish government has not done a good enough job of securing Greenland."

"I think there actually is a real opportunity here for us to take leadership, to protect America's security, to ensure that those incredible natural resources are developed, and that's what Donald Trump is good at. He's good at making deals, and I think there's a deal to be made in Greenland."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon