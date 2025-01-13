JD Vance Tells Fox Violent J6 Insurrectionists Shouldn't Get Pardons

The backlash has already started after JD Vance said this to Shannon Bream on this weekend's Fox News Sunday:

The focus on President-elect Donald Trump's vow to pardon Jan. 6 protesters is sharpening, with his return to the White House just eight days away. Vice President-elect JD Vance — who, like Trump, has been critical of a justice system allegedly weaponized against the protesters — laid out how their offenses might be weighed when considering the pardons. "If you protested peacefully on January 6th, and you've had Merrick Garland's Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned," Vance told Fox News' Shannon Bream during an exclusive one-on-one interview that aired Sunday. "If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn't be pardoned, and there's a little bit of a gray area there, but we're very much committed to seeing the equal administration of law. And there are a lot of people, we think, in the wake of January the 6th who were prosecuted unfairly. We need to rectify that."

We'll see how fast he backtracks on that. As Raw Story reported, the MAGAs are already up in arms: 'We will raise hell': MAGA activists 'swearing vengeance on J.D. Vance' for new 'betrayal':

Donald Trump's number two has found himself to be the number one target of several faithful members of the MAGA movement, including Jan. 6 rioters. [...] That comment struck a chord with numerous Trump supporters, including Philip Anderson, a Texas man who was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges connected to the riot. "Telling your own supporters that the election was stolen and then not giving them a pardon or commutation after you sent them into what you call a 'fedsurrection' and 'trap' is a betrayal," he wrote Sunday. "All of the J6 defendants must be saved. JD Vance is wrong and I hope Trump will save his own supporters." Another Jan. 6 defendant, Samuel Fisher, (aka Brad Holiday), replied to Anderson, saying, "He better or we will raise hell for the rest of our lives." Anderson said the sentiment was shared throughout the J6 community, claiming, "Been seeing lots of this."

Go read the rest of their post for more of the same from more of MAGA world and other insurrectionists. I expect the outrage to continue to grow.

This Trump supporter was particularly angry.

January 6th rioter Luke Lints is upset that JD Vance implied Trump might break his promise to blanket pardon all of them.



Lint was sentenced to four months in prison and 32 months of parole for using a riot shield against Capitol Police.

Wingnut Kurt Schlichter is also very unhappy.

Every trial of a J6er in Washington DC was prima facie unjust and unfair. None of the convictions for any alleged crime should be recognized as valid. Every single J6 political prisoner must be pardoned, not have his sentence commuted, and then we need to begin settling their…

I'm waiting to see if Marjorie Taylor Greene weighs in or not. She was busy sucking up to Trump down at Mar-a-Lago that same evening.