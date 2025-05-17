Walmart CFO: We've Not Seen A Period Where 'Prices Go Up This High This Quickly'

Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told CNBC earlier that Trump tariffs are still too high and retailers are struggling to find ways to handle them while prices are rising faster than ever before.

Walmart beat the street Thursday, but they are still spinning their wheels like the rest of us trying to deal with the catastrophic disaster Trump's tariff wars have yielded so far.

RAINEY: Yeah, well, that's the crystal ball that all retailers wish they had right now, is to try to figure out where tariff's gonna be, at what point in time, so they can manage their inventory flow. We, importantly, are continuing to flow inventory. We wanna have products on shelves for customers and members when they want to buy them. So understanding what that demand is gonna be, though, is pretty challenging. We've not seen a period where you've had prices go up this high this quickly.

Trump's lie that prices would go down as soon as he was elected are no longer part of the MAGA world any longer. Now, it's suffer for your own good.

Kids don't need dolls or toys.

Suck it up, America!

You were stupid enough to vote for me so I can fleece the crypto-market and the world while you suffer.