This Is Donald Trump On Fox: Tells Dem 'Squad' To 'Go Back' To Where They Came From

Whoo boy, someone woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning.

Donald Trump is the perfect Dunning-Kruger test subject on the damage done to seniors' brains by watching Fox News. He's too stupid to realize how easily manipulated he is, too busy itching that grievance itch to realize that he's saying the quiet parts out loud. It's a phenomenon we've been introduced to in documentaries like "The Brainwashing of My Dad" and "Outfoxed".

But now we get to experience it in the Oval Office.

So after a segment on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," in which they featured the "Squad," the four freshmen Congresswomen (Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts) who have been loudly fighting against the inhumanity of the immigrant detention program, Trump just lost it.



Um, wow. So they need to get back to where they come from? Where does Trump think that is?

Who…is…THEY?

@IlhanMN is from Somalia, but she’s an American citizen. And…



@RashidaTlaib born in Detroit

@AOC born in The Bronx

@RepPressley born in Chicago



🤔 https://t.co/rqOAGAw3IV — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) July 14, 2019

OMG he is telling women of color to go back to the places from which they came.



All of us here came from someplace else, Mr. President. You’re not a Native American. How disgustingly racist. pic.twitter.com/cOMHiCxID3 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 14, 2019

Telling brown-skinned, U.S. citizen Members of Congress to go back to their own countries is a new level of racism. I’m not surprised, but take note of where this is going. — Jamal Greene (@jamalgreene) July 14, 2019

Here it is: #Trump’s “go back to Africa” moment. He’s not even pretending to hide his blatant racist hate-mongering. This is beyond disgusting... — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 14, 2019

He is right. The original birth country of AOC and Rashida Tlaib has a government that is a complete and total catastrophe. The worst, most corrupt. https://t.co/KbO8hm4gUY — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) July 14, 2019

UPDATE: Fox News thinks Trump's Twitter tirade was quite amusing.