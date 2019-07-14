Politics
This Is Donald Trump On Fox: Tells Dem 'Squad' To 'Go Back' To Where They Came From

Enraged by a "Fox & Friends" segment on the Democratic freshman congresswomen fighting to protect detainees, Donald Trump unleashes an angry, racist tirade.
By Nicole Belle
Whoo boy, someone woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning.

Donald Trump is the perfect Dunning-Kruger test subject on the damage done to seniors' brains by watching Fox News. He's too stupid to realize how easily manipulated he is, too busy itching that grievance itch to realize that he's saying the quiet parts out loud. It's a phenomenon we've been introduced to in documentaries like "The Brainwashing of My Dad" and "Outfoxed".

But now we get to experience it in the Oval Office.

So after a segment on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," in which they featured the "Squad," the four freshmen Congresswomen (Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts) who have been loudly fighting against the inhumanity of the immigrant detention program, Trump just lost it.
trump_tweet.jpg

Um, wow. So they need to get back to where they come from? Where does Trump think that is?

UPDATE: Fox News thinks Trump's Twitter tirade was quite amusing.

