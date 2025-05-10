What REALLY Led To Marjorie Taylor Greene's FURIOUS Attack On Trump?

Marge, you see, is pretty stupid, but can read poll numbers that show white men and women without a college degree--ie the MAGA base--ditching Trump by double digits. Mass firings by Elon and market crashes and farm foreclosures due to a Walking-Dead level thinker in the White House will do that to you.
By Cliff SchecterMay 10, 2025

Poor minotaur, Marge. She has a whole list of grievances even though she's much more Christian Nationalist than Festivus. Marge, you see, is pretty stupid, but can read poll numbers that show white men and women wihtout a college degree--ie the MAGA base--ditching Trump by double digits. Mass firings by Elon and market crashes and farm foreclosures due to a Walking-Dead level thinker in the White House will do that to you.

Go tariffs, whimsical policy shifts and total instability!

But Marge can't admit it's Donny's fault. So she tries to pretend it's not--while attacking the things he supports to make the base happy. Yeah, nobody's buying it, Marge. And, soon, you and other dunderheaded cave-creatures like you will have to choose between Trump's left-over cultists and the rest of your base, and both lose you a helluva lot of votes. Couldn't happen to a better specimen of botulism--good luck!

We have much more on this in the video--check it out--and please keep supporting independent media by subscribing to Cliff's Edge!

