Marjorie Taylor Greene's Whataboutism On January 6

Joy Ann Reid is right - Marjorie Taylor Greene is the absolute worst.
Representative Greene has been stripped of her committee assignments, but not stripped of her right to blab nonsense on the (mostly empty) floor of the House of Representatives.
This morning she "stood up" to speak out against a commission to investigate the January 6 MAGA insurrection riot. And while whining that the MAGA rioters "are being abused"...
...she engaged in full whataboutism concerning Black Lives Matter "riots" from the Summer of 2020.
She's absurd. And she is the true "leader" of the Republican Party.
Did she give "tours" of the Capitol the week prior? Who removed the panic buttons from Ayanna Pressley's office?
A commission might find that out. Oopsie.