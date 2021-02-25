Marjorie Taylor Greene's Good Buddy Is An Insurrectionist

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX Sunday on January 3rd, just 3 days before the Insurrection on the Capitol, led by Trump supporters, White Nationalists, 3 Percenters, Proud Boys and QAnon freaks. During the interivew she continued to rant about The Big Lie about the election being stolen. When asked about her plans to contest the election on January 6th, she gave some indication about her plans, but with a recent arrest of a close friend of hers, new questions are being raised about her involvement in the actual insurrection itself.
CNN reports that a "close ally" of Greene's, Anthony Aguero, a conservative livestreamer, actually took part in the insurrection and made it into the Capitol itself. Afterwards he posted a video saying:
Greene and Aquero have been friends for years, working together on issues such as hateful immigration policies and the border wall scam. They have also gone to many MAGA Nazi Trump rallies together. There are even (now deleted) videos of them where Greene calls Aquero "amazing" and a "friend." He has responded with similar platitudes about Greene on his social media accounts.
Back to January 6th, though. On the actual day of the insurrection, shortly after the riot ended, Aguero posted a video where he says:
In another video posted by Aguero on January 6 he was recorded cheering and encouraging people who were entering the Capitol during the insurrection, chanting "heave ho." In yet another video he can be heard chanting "our house" from the steps of the Capitol.
In a video posted January 7th, he says:
"I stand with people like Marjorie Taylor Greene proudly. That woman has more courage than most of the men that were in that building. No, not most. That woman has more courage than every single man that was in that Capitol yesterday."
It looks like he is having second thoughts about those super awesome criming videos, though, because when contacted by CNN, he said that the "videos uploaded compiled [sic] are not mine. They're screen recorded from other posts that I saw." He refused to answer further questions from CNN, but he did try to justify his reason for being there, claiming to be an "independent journalist" reporting the events.
Oh, and he also reiterated his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying:
When CNN asked Greene for comment, she responded "new phone, who dis?"
Kidding. She just had no comment. Weird, considering she always seems to have something (dumb) to say.
This isn't Aguero's first brush with the law. In a not-so-shocking coincidence he has a history of criminal violence, including - ready - family violence assault causing serious bodily injury. This is another way of saying "domestic violence", which should shock no one, considering who these people hang out with. He was also convicted of a 2015 charge of felony vehicular assault while intoxicated and sentenced to two years in Texas state prison.
This just raises more questions. What did Greene know? Did she help plan the insurrection? Did she provide maps and confidential information to the rioters to help them locate certain offices? Did she support them? It will be interesting to see if Aguero gets arrested and, if so, what he shares. Could Greene be next to hear the knock of the FBI on her door?
One can only hope.