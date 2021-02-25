Marjorie Taylor Greene's Good Buddy Is An Insurrectionist

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX Sunday on January 3rd, just 3 days before the Insurrection on the Capitol, led by Trump supporters, White Nationalists, 3 Percenters, Proud Boys and QAnon freaks. During the interivew she continued to rant about The Big Lie about the election being stolen. When asked about her plans to contest the election on January 6th, she gave some indication about her plans, but with a recent arrest of a close friend of hers, new questions are being raised about her involvement in the actual insurrection itself.

CNN reports that a "close ally" of Greene's, Anthony Aguero, a conservative livestreamer, actually took part in the insurrection and made it into the Capitol itself. Afterwards he posted a video saying:

"We were all there. It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I'm the first to admit it, being one myself. I walked amongst all those people."

Greene and Aquero have been friends for years, working together on issues such as hateful immigration policies and the border wall scam. They have also gone to many MAGA Nazi Trump rallies together. There are even (now deleted) videos of them where Greene calls Aquero "amazing" and a "friend." He has responded with similar platitudes about Greene on his social media accounts.

Back to January 6th, though. On the actual day of the insurrection, shortly after the riot ended, Aguero posted a video where he says:

"A message was sent.These politicians are not going to continue to get away with the abuse as they've been doing. We will continue to press on these individuals. The National Guard has just been called in. A woman was shot in the face earlier. There was blood all over the floor. I recorded it for y'all. I could not go live during the whole event because the signal was either jammed purposely or there was just too many, too many people out there. Guys, I was able to make it inside the chambers and I have footage that I'm going to provide for you guys as we made our way in there."

In another video posted by Aguero on January 6 he was recorded cheering and encouraging people who were entering the Capitol during the insurrection, chanting "heave ho." In yet another video he can be heard chanting "our house" from the steps of the Capitol.

In a video posted January 7th, he says:

"People that were saying, 'We need to stand up for our rights'. We need to stand up for our country. So patriots stand up for their country and they come out here to physically try to take back their house. The House of the people. Now you have people on the right acting like they're holier than thou, holier than holy. 'Oh, I'm appalled. I don't condone this.' What the hell do you expect conservatives to do? Do you want us to continue to sit there? Complacent, continue to take the higher route and keep getting f**ked in the a**. I'm sorry for using that language, but I'm sick and tired of the hypocrisy." "I stand with people like Marjorie Taylor Greene proudly. That woman has more courage than most of the men that were in that building. No, not most. That woman has more courage than every single man that was in that Capitol yesterday."

It looks like he is having second thoughts about those super awesome criming videos, though, because when contacted by CNN, he said that the "videos uploaded compiled [sic] are not mine. They're screen recorded from other posts that I saw." He refused to answer further questions from CNN, but he did try to justify his reason for being there, claiming to be an "independent journalist" reporting the events.

Oh, and he also reiterated his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying:

"I fully support Marjorie Taylor Greene. We need more great people like her. God bless her and her family."

When CNN asked Greene for comment, she responded "new phone, who dis?"

Kidding. She just had no comment. Weird, considering she always seems to have something (dumb) to say.

This isn't Aguero's first brush with the law. In a not-so-shocking coincidence he has a history of criminal violence, including - ready - family violence assault causing serious bodily injury. This is another way of saying "domestic violence", which should shock no one, considering who these people hang out with. He was also convicted of a 2015 charge of felony vehicular assault while intoxicated and sentenced to two years in Texas state prison.

This just raises more questions. What did Greene know? Did she help plan the insurrection? Did she provide maps and confidential information to the rioters to help them locate certain offices? Did she support them? It will be interesting to see if Aguero gets arrested and, if so, what he shares. Could Greene be next to hear the knock of the FBI on her door?

One can only hope.