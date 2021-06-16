Politics
Klan Mom Upset White Supremacists Being Called Terrorists

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday lashed out at Attorney General Merrick Garland after he announced a plan to combat domestic terrorism.
Greene made the remarks while appearing on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon.

Greene made the remarks while appearing on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon.

"I've been watching his comments," Greene said of Garland. "Here's the real concern. What is domestic terrorism? Define this. You know, here we have Antifa/BLM that terrorized -- terrorized! -- American citizens for the year. I mean, imagine this summer of rage this past summer."

"That is insurrection," she continued. "They were attacking federal buildings, police officers. They're trying to dismantle every bit of law enforcement in all of these cities and who are the victims? The American people. Is that not domestic terrorism?"

Greene added: "And yet, here [Garland] is on the screen, I've been watching his words, defining domestic terrorism as white supremacy, racism, people that went on January 6th."

According to the Georgia lawmaker, the Constitution guarantees "the right to dismantle a government when it becomes tyrannical."

"And so, let's ask the real question," she remarked. "What is domestic terrorism? Is it really what this Merrick Garland and the Democrats are telling us? It's the people that went to Washington on Jan. 6th because they really wanted accountability from their government and they knew what we all know and what I cannot wait to see come out, that there was real election fraud and they believe that it's stolen."

"Here's what the big lie is," Greene said. "It's this guy on the screen and the Democrats and those in charge saying that our patriots in the military, that our patriots in law enforcement and that our patriots of American citizens, calling them domestic terrorists when they refuse, they refuse to do anything about Antifa and BLM."

Greene also blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and suggested that the Democrats "have to take her out."

"These are the people that should be called domestic terrorists!" she exclaimed.

Bannon interrupted to clarify that Greene wants to "dismantle" the government through lawful means.

"We won on November 3rd," Bannon said, referring to the 2020 election. "We're going to prove that in courts and we're going to prove that in state legislatures."

