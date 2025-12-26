BREAKING: The 60 Minutes Clip Trump Never Wanted You To See

In a special Blue Amp Media broadcast, we did what corporate media won't. Instead of kowtowing to a fascist dung-heap in the WH,we exposed horrific human rights violations of innocents, showing the banned 60 Minutes investigation into CECOT, El Salvador’s notorious “terrorism confinement center."

We explained this profound moral/constitutional crisis for the U.S. Asylum seekers describe illegal deportation to a country they had no connection to, with no due process, and systematic torture. Beatings, sexual abuse, sleep deprivation, starvation, contaminated water, prolonged isolation. Political props paraded before cameras, in a concentration camp condemned by international observers for violating human rights.

It was the deliberate outsourcing of human rights abuse, funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars. 60 Minutes--of CBS News--recently bought by Trump-humping oligarchs who installed lackey Bari Weiss to kill stories these stories, got what they paid for. A fascist police state scandal State TV media scandal too, with this suppression of truth.

As independent media we didn't get the memo, so we shared it for any American to see the horrors being committed with their taxpayer dollars in their name.

Please watch the video. Please read the rest of the piece. And please share this with everyone, so they can see the terrorism of the Trump Administration.