Bootleg Copies Of Censored CECOT Story Spread All Over Internet

I fucking love you, internet.
By Susie MadrakDecember 23, 2025

So Bari Weiss censored a planned “60 Minutes” story titled “Inside CECOT,” but the report has reached a worldwide audience anyway. Nah nah nah nah nah nah! Via CNN:

On Monday, some Canadian viewers noticed that the pre-planned “60 Minutes” episode was published on a streaming platform owned by Global TV, the network that has the rights to “60 Minutes” in Canada.

The preplanned episode led with correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi’s story — the one that Weiss stopped from airing in the US because she said it was “not ready.”

Several Canadian viewers shared clips and summaries of the story on social media, and within hours, the videos went viral on platforms like Reddit and Bluesky.

“Watch fast,” one of the Canadian viewers wrote on Bluesky, predicting that CBS would try to have the videos taken offline.

Progressive Substack writers and commentators blasted out the clips and urged people to share them. “This could wind up being the most-watched newsmagazine segment in television history,” the high-profile Trump antagonist George Conway commented on X.

A CBS News spokesperson had no immediate comment on the astonishing turn of events.

60 Minutes journalist Sharyn Alfonsi sharply summarizes the appalling decision of Bari Weiss not to run her CECOT story: “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”

Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) 2025-12-22T14:46:27.662Z

If you want to know more about CECOT, this story — featuring some excellent reporting from "60 Minutes" in the Before Times — can fill you in.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (@lastweektonight.com) 2025-12-22T12:46:41.493Z

Please honor the work of the 60 Minutes crew on this horrifying story, and watch the entire piece. It will remind you of the shame that was Abu Ghraib.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

DOJ Announces Anyone Caught Leaking 60 Minutes CECOT Piece Will Be Moved To CECOT With All The Other Terrorists

The Drip (@therealdrip.bsky.social) 2025-12-23T00:12:33.225Z

The full spiked 60 Minutes CECOT package, clean & subtitled. 4/5

Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.xyz) 2025-12-23T01:29:40.190Z

The full spiked 60 Minutes CECOT package, clean & subtitled. 5/5

Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.xyz) 2025-12-23T01:30:39.715Z

