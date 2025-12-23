Bootleg Copies Of Censored CECOT Story Spread All Over Internet

So Bari Weiss censored a planned “60 Minutes” story titled “Inside CECOT,” but the report has reached a worldwide audience anyway. Nah nah nah nah nah nah! Via CNN:

On Monday, some Canadian viewers noticed that the pre-planned “60 Minutes” episode was published on a streaming platform owned by Global TV, the network that has the rights to “60 Minutes” in Canada.

The preplanned episode led with correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi’s story — the one that Weiss stopped from airing in the US because she said it was “not ready.”

Several Canadian viewers shared clips and summaries of the story on social media, and within hours, the videos went viral on platforms like Reddit and Bluesky.

“Watch fast,” one of the Canadian viewers wrote on Bluesky, predicting that CBS would try to have the videos taken offline.

Progressive Substack writers and commentators blasted out the clips and urged people to share them. “This could wind up being the most-watched newsmagazine segment in television history,” the high-profile Trump antagonist George Conway commented on X.

A CBS News spokesperson had no immediate comment on the astonishing turn of events.