BARI'S MAGA BLOODBATH AT CBS: Mass Firings, More To Come

And now, she's trying to hire Scott Jennings as the evening news anchor? Sure, that'll build credibility!
By Susie MadrakOctober 30, 2025

Let's watch this slow-motion horror as Bari Weiss continues the MAGAfication of the once-proud CBS News! Via the Daily Beast:

The new boss of CBS News, anti-woke opinion journalist Bari Weiss, axed a series of its shows Wednesday and fired dozens of staff.

Weiss, who was named editor-in-chief of the network when CBS’s new owner David Ellison bought her Free Press website, told staff it was an “enormously difficult day.” The wider Paramount company was warned by Ellison to expect widespread firings.

The biggest casualty was the entire show CBS Saturday Morning, with co-hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson and its executive producer, Brian Applegate, all getting the axe.

[...] Weiss axed somewhere under 100 staff Wednesday but more are expected to take the total up to three figures. The network, in common with its peers NBC, ABC and Fox, is suffering a long-term decline in viewership.

She also canceled two streaming shows, CBS Evening News Plus and CBS Mornings Plus, the latter co-hosted by CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokupil, who had been seen as a rising star inside CBS News. The network’s race and culture unit has been “gutted” according to reports while its Johannesburg, South Africa, bureau was closed and the reporter there fired.

Weiss has reportedly sounded out Fox News anchor Bret Baier as a possible successor to Dickerson on CBS Evening News and is courting CNN’s MAGA contributor, Scott Jennings.

This was just posted by a CBS News producer on their Instagram stories.

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-10-29T21:44:46.834Z

John Oliver warned us to be on the lookout for resignations and firings from CBS News to judge how much Bari Weiss is pressuring employees there to slant stories to the pro-Trumpism ideological line. bsky.app/profile/me-6...

Barbara Banfield (@barbbanfieldrn.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T18:34:05.114Z

Yikes — Under Bari Weiss CBS NEWS is laying off 1000… but trying to hire Scott Jennings 😬

(Translation: RIP @cbsnews.com.web.brid.gy )

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-10-29T17:51:18.782Z

