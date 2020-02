The Debate runs from 8 to 10:15 pm Eastern Time on CBS and streaming outlets. We've got the stream embedded here in the hopes CBS won't cut it off when the debate starts like the others do. If that happens, open this link in a new browser window. CBSN is streaming it for everyone, no charge.

What is catching your eyes and ears tonight? Bingo? Drinking games?

Drinking game for tonight's Democratic debate: pic.twitter.com/S8fVF65ebY — Self-Made Debtor (@babadookspinoza) February 20, 2020

Debate Open Thread below...