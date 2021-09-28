Politics
With Klan Mom Greene, The Stupid Never Stops

Marge believes that communism works best with corporations.
By John Amato
During a Save America rally, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that corporations are working with Democrats to turn America into a communist country.

Greene screamed at the rally, "Let's talk about who the Democrats really are. Communists!"

What a burn.

She continued, "And they're forcing their commuuuunism through the Corporations, the big corporations like --- you've seen that...plane flying around and Twitter "

I believe Marge couldn't think of a single corporation to denounce.

"Yeah, they want to kick you off. Cancel your voice, force your company to make you be vaccinated just to go to work," she belched.

Do I really have to explain to her how communism works? Private companies don't exist in communist economies.

She really needs to take her steroid medicine.

