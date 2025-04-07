Republicans TURN ON TRUMP As He WRECKS The Stock Market

Republicans are panicking right now, because Trump's tariffs are tanking markets and angering THEIR voters. And they should be. Thi is the kind of thing that causes a realignment and destroys a party for a generation. Which is exactly what erstwhile MAGA Trump ally, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, said on tv in taking on Trump. Numerous other high profile Republicans have spoken out.

Amazing it took so long, but maybe Trump's finally engaging in something just so incredibly self-destructive, selfish and idiotic that it may cost many of them their political futures, has done it. It's certainly cost the rest of us trillions in market losses, with GOP investors getting hit hard. Not to mention the 401Ks of many middle class MAGAs. And, yet, they voted for this mook, and he told them who he was again and again.

You can see the Republicans lashing out against Trump's utter imbecility in the video. Check it out!