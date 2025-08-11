Trump Goes After 'Deranged BUM' Paul Krugman In Late-Night Rant

I saw this Daily Beast piece an hour after reading Paul Krugman's latest Substack today, a master work in which he pretty much decimated Heritage Foundation hack economist Stephen Moore -- who, coincidentally, appeared with Trump last week to praise his "strong" economy.

What’s Moore’s problem? I don’t know and I don’t care. The interesting question is why someone so incompetent — apparently he can’t even copy numbers correctly — has consistently failed upward. Trump even tried to put him on the Federal Reserve Board in 2019, and might have succeeded if Moore hadn’t also turned out to be a grotesque misogynist and a deadbeat dad who had been held in contempt for failure to pay child support. Looking at the trajectory of Moore’s career, it’s hard to escape the impression that the political movement with which he is aligned — MAGA at this point, but his rise predates Trump — sees his surreal incompetence not as a liability but as an asset. After all, you never know when a competent economist, especially one with a good professional reputation, might balk at being asked to say ridiculous things.

Well, there you go. Since we know by now how his tattered brain works, my guess is that Trump, who already tried to appoint him in his first term, was probably thinking of replacing the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell with... Stephen Moore. Because he's on TV! He has a lot of hair! People recognize his name!

Here's what Trump had to say in one of his man-baby tantrums on Truth Social, via the Daily Beast: