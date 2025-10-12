Newsom Smacks Trump's Latest Deranged Rant

Trump turned into a potato. Again. And Newsom isn't sparing him.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/Compilation/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardOctober 12, 2025

In an after-midnight post on Truth Social, Donald J. Trump appears to have forgotten who was president on Jan. 6th, 2021. Trump claimed that "the Biden FBI" placed agents in the crowd on Jan. 6, even though Trump was the president at that time. Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office account on the Bad App was all over that.

"THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6," Trump wrote. "If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies."

"What a SCAM - DO SOMETHING!!!" he added. "President DJT"

Trump has made this baseless claim before, even though the agents were at the attempted insurrection for crowd control. You gotta hand it to Donald, though. When he displays his mental illness, he does it in all-caps. MAGA!

Newsom's press office account jumped it.

"IN A LATE NIGHT POST, TRUMP DOES NOT REMEMBER WHO WAS PRESIDENT ON JAN 6, 2021 (HE WAS), WEIRDLY SHOUTS “DO SOMETHING” (LIKELY AT CLOUDS)," the post reads. "HIS MENTAL ISSUES ARE VERY BAD!"

As for MAGA on Truth Social, they're just going along with it without realizing who was president during the attempted coup when Trump tried to cling to power after losing a free and fair election to Joe Biden. You'd think they would remember. Instead, they piled in with mindless memes.

