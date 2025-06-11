Gov. Gavin Newsom Questions Trump's Mental Competence

Donald Trump "is incapable of even a train of thought," he said.
By Susie MadrakJune 11, 2025

Pretty clever of Newsom to catch this, and then tie it to questions about Trump's mental competence! Via The Irish Star:

The California Governor says he fears for Trump's mental state after the president reportedly forgot when they last spoke within days.

Governor Newsom called out Trump's cognitive state after Trump appeared to mis-remember when they last spoke, telling a reporter that he spoke with the California Governor "yesterday" - however Newsom responded confirming he had no contact with Trump yesterday and said he did not even receive a message or voicemail.

Newsom raised concerns on Trump's health saying Americans should be worried that the president who is sending troops to LA to handle protests cannot remember the last time he spoke on the phone with Newsom.

Trump went on to claim Newsom has caused deaths in the LA region - despite no deaths occurring during five days of protests. It comes as Newsom filed an emergency request in federal court Tuesday to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Gavin Newsom has got game!

Gavin Newsom just posted a clip of EMPEROR PALPATINE reading Trump’s unhinged Truth Social rant about the L.A. protests. It’s trolling at its finest. The Force is strong with this one.

Share this with your friends 🤪

MadGreek 🧿 (@madgreek2024.bsky.social) 2025-06-10T22:11:00.767Z

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, gives damning verdict on Trump's mental state after phone call: "He is incapable of even a train of thought."
Trump is not as mentally fit as he claims to be, saying that the president is not the same person he was "four years ago.
www.irishstar.com/news/us-news...

Angry Donkey News (@angrydonkeynews.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T18:36:54.569Z

👀

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-06-10T14:16:17.787Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon