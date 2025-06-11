Gov. Gavin Newsom Questions Trump's Mental Competence

Pretty clever of Newsom to catch this, and then tie it to questions about Trump's mental competence! Via The Irish Star:

The California Governor says he fears for Trump's mental state after the president reportedly forgot when they last spoke within days.

Governor Newsom called out Trump's cognitive state after Trump appeared to mis-remember when they last spoke, telling a reporter that he spoke with the California Governor "yesterday" - however Newsom responded confirming he had no contact with Trump yesterday and said he did not even receive a message or voicemail.

Newsom raised concerns on Trump's health saying Americans should be worried that the president who is sending troops to LA to handle protests cannot remember the last time he spoke on the phone with Newsom.

Trump went on to claim Newsom has caused deaths in the LA region - despite no deaths occurring during five days of protests. It comes as Newsom filed an emergency request in federal court Tuesday to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles.