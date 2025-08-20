Steve Bannon Admits Gavin Newsom Is Getting To Them

Taking the fight to the MAGAts is just what the doctor ordered.
By John AmatoAugust 20, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent mockery of Trump's moronic social media style has caused much consternation within the MAGA movement and on media outlets like Fox News.

I've been writing for two decades that Democrats have to fight fire with fire when it comes to fending off constant Republican liars and reprobates, but it has fallen mostly on deaf ears and blind eyes.

Newsom's new campaign has been effective in two ways.

One, Steve Bannon and the MAGA cult are now taking it seriously.

Politico reports:

There’s Newsom on Mount Rushmore. There’s Newsom getting prayed over by Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock and an angelic, winged Hulk Hogan. There’s Newsom posting in all caps, saying his mid-cycle redistricting proposal has led “MANY” people to call him “GAVIN CHRISTOPHER ‘COLUMBUS’ NEWSOM (BECAUSE OF THE MAPS!). THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

Treasonous Steve Bannon was asked by Politico to respond and he admitted Newsom's plan is working.

“He’s trying to mimic President Trump,” MAGA vanguard Steve Bannon tells POLITICO. “He’s no Trump, but if you look at the Democratic Party, he’s at least getting up there, and he’s trying to imitate a Trumpian vision of fighting, right? He looks like the only person in the Democratic Party who is organizing a fight that they feel they can win.”

Dana Perino tried to attack Newsom...

But instead, got caught in the crossfire.

Justin Baragona writes in the Independent:

The pitch-perfect parody, which comes as the California governor goes on the attack against Trump while clearly eying a run for president, has also resulted in a number of Fox News stars taking the bait – and seemingly making Newsom’s point for him.

“DANA ‘DING DONG’ PERINO (NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL TODAY!) IS MELTING DOWN BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM!” the governor’s press office account tweeted on Tuesday. “FOX HATES THAT I AM AMERICA’S MOST FAVORITE GOVERNOR ("RATINGS KING") SAVING AMERICA — WHILE TRUMP CAN’T EVEN CONQUER THE ‘BIG’ STAIRS ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE!!! TRUMP HAS ‘LOST HIS STEP’ AND FOX IS LOSING IT BECAUSE WHEN I TYPE, AMERICA NOW WINS!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

And the second win for Newsom is: the governor's ratings in the Democratic Party are rising exponentially.

Democrats in Congress, wake up!

