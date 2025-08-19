Fox News Having A Hard Time Comprehending That Newsom Is Mocking Trump

Fox News host Dana Perino is perplexed by what Governor Gavin Newsom is doing on social media. Sane America gets it, though, and that's why he's garnering so much support while mocking the ever-loving daylights out of Donald J. Trump. We're tired of the juvenile, narcissistic rants that Trump unleashes daily, and Newsom is hitting him back where it hurts: in his bloated ego.

"The other thing is, or the debate, the other thing for me is that for the last week, Gavin Newsom and I, why am I giving him advice?" Perino said. "You have to stop it with the Twitter thing."

"I don't know where his wife is," she continued for no explainable purpose. "If I were his wife, I would say, you are making a fool of yourself. Stop it."

"Do not, do not let your staff tweet," she added. "And if you're doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over. And if you, he's got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little bit more serious."

Oh dear. I don't think the former White House press secretary for George W. Bush has seen Trump's Truth Social account, or his tweets when he was addicted to the Bad App before he moved on to the social site he created to bash President Joe Biden daily, solely because Handsome Old Joe defeated him in the 2020 election.

And, girl, you'll never be his wife, so don't worry, k? His Kimberly Guilfoyle days are over, so even if you got plastic surgery, he'd still see through you. Newsom has been happily married since 2008 to a beautiful and intelligent woman, so I doubt he'd be into you. Dana, if you can't figure out that he's mocking Trump, much to the delight of the masses, go home to your husband, Peter McMahon, and cry into your pillow, you big dummy.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Perino: You have to stop at with the Twitter thing. If I were his wife, I would say you are making a fool of yourself, stop it… He's got a big job as governor of California but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-08-18T21:57:33.772Z

Governor Newsom chimed in: