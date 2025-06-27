Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News For 787 Million For Defamation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News for $787 million for defamation, after Fox host Jesse Watters claimed the governor lied about a phone call he had with Trump.

Newsom is taking a page out of Trump's litigious playbook, but the governor has an actual case.

I’m suing Fox News for $787 million.https://t.co/L73VUsPsuB pic.twitter.com/qKoRaxHRDW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 27, 2025

Here's Watters bashing Newsom after playing a portion of a Trump interview related to sending the National Guard into Los Angeles.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom has just SUED Fox News for $800 million, saying the network LIED about his call with Donald Trump during the protests.

Newsom is also demanding an on-air apology from Jesse Watters. This is EPIC! — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@calltoactivism.bsky.social) 2025-06-27T14:08:17.064Z

WATTERS: Newsom responded and said there wasn't a phone call. Said Trump never called him, not even a voicemail, he said. But John Roberts got Trump's call log, and it shows Trump called him late Friday night and they talked for 16 minutes. Why would Newsom lie and claim Trump never called him? Why would he do that?

Newsom told Politico,“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case,” Newsom told POLITICO in a statement. “Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

The $787 million parrots the dollar amount Fox News lost over the Dominion voting machine lawsuit.

Unlike Demented Donald, "Newsom’s lawyers said he is prepared to drop the lawsuit if Fox retracts its claims and Watters apologizes to him on air."