Fox Host Worried Calling Capitol Rioters 'Terrorists' Is A Smear Of Trump Supporters

It's not called WHITE washing by accident.

Earlier this morning, Fox and Friends claimed it is 'authoritarian' to describe MAGA sedition rioters who stormed and sacked the US Capitol as "terrorists."

The Fox News host never said what to actually call them, but he's angry just the same.

The Trump-inspired riots at the Capitol left five people dead. There are still serious threats countrywide of more violence leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Fox host Will Cain is more worried about how the media is labeling those poor rioters.

The Fox News host said he was furious about the "inflation of inflammatory words."

Speaking of inflammatory words: has Cain ever watched a Trump rally? Or read any of his incendiary tweets?

Cain continued, "In other words, we've been told that the events of January 6 started out as as 'chaotic,' formed into 'riotous' – it was a 'riot – then, 'insurrection,' then 'sedition,' then, 'terrorism,' and now the people who committed a horrendous act on January 6 are being described as 'terrorists."

What would he have us call these seditious traitors? PTA members? Patriots? God-fearing Americans? That's white.

Cain said that the media is "pushing the bar out, any of response, any manner of sin.."

Huh? WTF is he talking about?

As events have unfolded since January 6, we have received hours of new videos from the media and from rioters themselves. The attack on the Capitol was a media event for the rioters.

Fox News played some video clips of Katie Couric and others commenting on what happened to some Trump supporters including those in Congress who listen to the endless loop of voter fraud lies conspiracy theories and he's furious that they are using the word "deprogrammed."

"You keep raising the bar of the description of what happened on January 6, you keep expanding the pool of people you're talking about, until you're talking about Trump supporters, and then you can respond with Orwellian language like 'deprogramming.' We're getting into a very scary authoritarian place. Quickly." Cain opined.

This is nuts.

Have you ever talked to a friend or family member that announce they are a member of MAGA? Not to mention QAnon?

(It's obviously not 70 million Trump voters, but enough to cause an insurrection.)

I have. They refuse to read any news articles that appear in the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, The Associated Press, Reuters, and any other news organization that ever criticized Trump.

They only view the Federalist, Epoch Times, Newsmax, OAN, Lou Dobbs, Rumble and Parler, etc.

As more information has come out with video evidence from the sacking of the Capitol, we see how organized, destructive, and terrifying the rioter's actions were.

When people were hunting Nancy Pelosi, breaking into her office, and stealing her laptop while carrying zip-ties as an obvious kidnapping threat, what does Will Cain think they were going to do? Just sit down and eat some tea and crumpets?