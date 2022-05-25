Desperate Fox News Attacks... Obama

Hours after the Uvalde elementary school massacre, Will Cain and Tucker Carlson attack Barack Obama. Because they're desperate to change the subject from "gunned-down children."
By John AmatoMay 25, 2022

It was Tucker Carlson's job, in the aftermath of the massacre of nineteen elementary school kids, to distract his utterly brainwashed audience away from the topic of "children murdered."

He decided to go after former President Obama.

Points off for not bringing up the birth certificate, Tucker.

Fox News is so toxic that any mention of gun control, even after a massacre OF FOURTH GRADERS by semi-automatic weapons and high-powered magazines, leads them to claim that any mention of curtailing these weapons is a "Democratic power grab."

"To stand before the image of murdered children, and your first impulse is, I can be more powerful if I leverage this in the right way, " Carlson sputtered

"I'm in shock having seen the President of the United States call for more power for himself. That's his answer?"

How is discussing common-sense gun control measures a power grab? It's ludicrous.

Carlson is more in shock over a president wanting to stop these murderous cretins from getting high-powered weapons, than the massacre itself.

Will Cain joined in, "The only reason I'm not in shock. I was around and so were you when I saw Barack Obama stand on the graves of dead kids, children as well, and so this was somewhat anticipatory you can expect what would happen..."

What a f**king ass-wipe.

Kellyanne Conway would be proud.

Here's President Obama's immediate reaction from a podium in Washington D.C., on the day of the Sandy Hook massacre. (And not on any grave, you piece of shite.)

President Obama said he reacted to the news "not as a president, but as any parent would."

"There are no words that can ease their pain."

President Obama was as classy and humble as usual, but that's blasphemous according to Fox News.

Was this the line that caused their meltdown?

Obama said, "We are going to have to come together and take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this regardless of the politics."

What a power grab!

If Obama or President Biden had said we must arm our teachers, dig moats around every school, put barbed wire fences everywhere, and hire ex-cops, Fox News would have celebrated them. That's a power grab.

Oh, wait.

Fox News is sick.

