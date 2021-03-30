Media Bites
Tucker: 'They Are Rubbing Our Faces In Death Of George Floyd'

Gosh, Tucker, you seem upset.
By Frances Langum

On the Tucker Carlson White Power Hour, they're having a hard time avoiding the George Floyd trial.

After all, its a race war propaganda opportunity!

On the other hand, there's video of Floyd being murdered by a cop.

The cop's name is Derek Chauvin and he's on trial for killing George Floyd.

What's a white nationalist propaganda outlet to do? DEFLECT!

First, it's his audience that is the REAL victim here: "'They' are rubbing the country's (read, white nationalists) face in the death of George Floyd."

Second, what about all the OTHER deaths and murders out there? Why aren't 'they' paying attention to them?

And finally, George Floyd was a bad person. Smearing the victim is always a go-to for Tucker.

Transcript via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Even as they rub the country's face in the death of George Floyd, a lot of other tragic death, some on video, they ignore completely. Here is one, a 66-year-old Pakistani immigrant called Mohammad Anwar died in Washington recently. As in George Floyd's case, his death was on video. Unlike George Floyd, Mohammed Anwar was not a violent career criminal with a drug habit. He worked at the very bottom of the so-called gig economy.

Okay Tucker, so the Mohammad Anwar murder wasn't by a police officer AND is being investigated AND the teen girls involved have been charged with murder and if you search Google News for "Mohammed Anwar murder" you get over 30 thousand hits so what are you going on about?

Tucker, if you want to talk about the 500,000 Covid deaths being "rubbed in our faces" this past year, let's go there.

