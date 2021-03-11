Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Tucker Carlson Blames Drugs For The Death Of George Floyd

Of course, Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour blames the victim. George Floyd is Black, after all.
By John Amato
6 min ago by John Amato
Views:

As the George Floyd murder trial comes back into play, right-wing media has been putting out disinformation in support of the police officer who we all saw suffocate Floyd.

Last night Tucker Carlson went on a rant and basically blamed fentanyl as the "real" cause of George Floyd's death.

Carlson never played the horrific video of Floyd's neck being stepped on by Chauvin for eight minutes while he yelled he couldn't breathe.

Tucker played video before Floyd was on the ground with his neck being smashed and claimed this is evidence that "the media doesn't want you to see" and that Floyd may not have been smothered to death by Officer Chauvin.

Well, Mr. Floyd was having trouble breathing, of course, the most noted part of the tape. What explains that? Why was George Floyd telling officers, "I can't breathe"?

Well, here's one possible explanation. One of the primary symptoms of fentanyl overdose is quote "slowed or stopped breathing, leading to unconsciousness and death." That might also explain why George Floyd was saying "I can't breathe" long before any police officer's knee was anywhere near him. In fact, George Floyd was complaining that he couldn't breathe as cops tried to get him in a police car as he resisted.

Newsmax's Greg Kelly, whose father was the former New York City police Commissioner, called what happened to Kelly a tragedy but then laid out the defense for officer Chauvin.

8 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Up is down, red is blue and Tucker lies to you. All in defense of white supremacy and the right of police officers to kill Black men.

And he hates reality.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team