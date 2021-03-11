Tucker Carlson Blames Drugs For The Death Of George Floyd

As the George Floyd murder trial comes back into play, right-wing media has been putting out disinformation in support of the police officer who we all saw suffocate Floyd.

Last night Tucker Carlson went on a rant and basically blamed fentanyl as the "real" cause of George Floyd's death.

Carlson never played the horrific video of Floyd's neck being stepped on by Chauvin for eight minutes while he yelled he couldn't breathe.

Tucker played video before Floyd was on the ground with his neck being smashed and claimed this is evidence that "the media doesn't want you to see" and that Floyd may not have been smothered to death by Officer Chauvin.

Well, Mr. Floyd was having trouble breathing, of course, the most noted part of the tape. What explains that? Why was George Floyd telling officers, "I can't breathe"? Well, here's one possible explanation. One of the primary symptoms of fentanyl overdose is quote "slowed or stopped breathing, leading to unconsciousness and death." That might also explain why George Floyd was saying "I can't breathe" long before any police officer's knee was anywhere near him. In fact, George Floyd was complaining that he couldn't breathe as cops tried to get him in a police car as he resisted.

Newsmax's Greg Kelly, whose father was the former New York City police Commissioner, called what happened to Kelly a tragedy but then laid out the defense for officer Chauvin.

Up is down, red is blue and Tucker lies to you. All in defense of white supremacy and the right of police officers to kill Black men.

And he hates reality.