Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Murder Of George Floyd (UPDATED)

Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd. The charges were:

2nd Degree Unintentional Murder (Up to 40 years in prison)

3rd Degree Murder (Up to 25 years in prison)

2nd Degree Manslaughter (Up to 10 years in prison)

Chauvin was found guilty of all 3 charges. He filed a request for a new trial, which was denied earlier today by Judge Cahill.

Update: Not surprisingly, Judge Cahill just denied Chauvin’s motion for a new trial. We now turn to the matter of sentencing.



Today, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years.

Chauvin also faces federal charges for both the George Floyd case and a case involving a then 14-year old who Chauvin also restrained in a similar position to Floyd (prone, knee on neck). That child, thankfully, survived.

The other 3 officers involved in George Floyd's murder still have state trials pending, in addition to the federal charges that all 4 are facing. This horrible saga is not over.

UPDATE: (Karoli) Watch this video of Jacob Blake, Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, who was shot by a Kenosha policeman and is now paralyzed for life. There is a sense of real disappointment that Chauvin did not get the maximum sentence for his crime, and also resignation that this was the best they could get.

I don't think people understand the pain that the families that they go through and we never get justice, man. We never get justice, man. We do everything we're supposed to do. We can't find justice, man. Why does it elude us? Why?