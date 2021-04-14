Fox Host Whines: Media Is Warping Reality!

Fox News is running out of ideas.

On Tuesday's "The Five" they ran back to the very old bucket of "The Squad" wants to "defund the police."

And Greg Gutfeld was there to promote his "comedy" show to be aired later that night? Oops it was pre-empted at the last minute to air BREAKING NEWS about Minneapolis protestors violating curfew in the dark. Really.

Only half a Scaramucci after its debut, Gutfeld! is abruptly preempted — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2021

Whoa. Pretty weird to randomly preempt a new show in its second week. I wonder if Gutfeld will indeed be back tomorrow. https://t.co/CoCrDCCcth — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2021

But back to "The Five." The Squad! Those poor police getting defunded! And Greg Gutfeld has the feels for all the good cops!

"I want to return to the boring part of this story because it's the one thing that the media will not address. How does a society survive when 99.9999% of daily positive interactions are ignored but there is a tiny fraction of ugly and tragic events that are amplified and then warp our perception that somehow this is hunting season for Blacks and this is a truly racist society?" said Greg.

Yep, Greg Gutfeld sat on the network of Benghazi Benghazi Benghazi Fast and Furious Solyndra Uranium One Vince Foster Christmas card list tan suit Seth Rich baby Parts her emails Sidney Blumenthal secret lesbian the tarmac George Soros and Hunter Biden's laptop and claimed that "amplifying events" warps reality.

And I dunno, Greg, one murder by cop in the same city when a trial for another murder by cop isn't over yet? And both victims are Black and both cops are white? Maybe the "perception that somehow this is hunting season for Blacks" is something everyone should address.

His White privilege is on full display. Just because he always has great interactions with police don’t mean those of us with melanin have the same encounters — JeanMarc Back on Twittęr (@jeanontwiter) April 13, 2021

Too bad the cops couldn't wait until another cop's murder trial was over before they murdered someone else https://t.co/wao04G8qTg — Jeff Alexander (@mgiant) April 12, 2021