Fox Host Whines: Media Is Warping Reality!

Fox News is running out of ideas.
On Tuesday's "The Five" they ran back to the very old bucket of "The Squad" wants to "defund the police."
And Greg Gutfeld was there to promote his "comedy" show to be aired later that night? Oops it was pre-empted at the last minute to air BREAKING NEWS about Minneapolis protestors violating curfew in the dark. Really.
But back to "The Five." The Squad! Those poor police getting defunded! And Greg Gutfeld has the feels for all the good cops!
"I want to return to the boring part of this story because it's the one thing that the media will not address. How does a society survive when 99.9999% of daily positive interactions are ignored but there is a tiny fraction of ugly and tragic events that are amplified and then warp our perception that somehow this is hunting season for Blacks and this is a truly racist society?" said Greg.
Yep, Greg Gutfeld sat on the network of Benghazi Benghazi Benghazi Fast and Furious Solyndra Uranium One Vince Foster Christmas card list tan suit Seth Rich baby Parts her emails Sidney Blumenthal secret lesbian the tarmac George Soros and Hunter Biden's laptop and claimed that "amplifying events" warps reality.
And I dunno, Greg, one murder by cop in the same city when a trial for another murder by cop isn't over yet? And both victims are Black and both cops are white? Maybe the "perception that somehow this is hunting season for Blacks" is something everyone should address.