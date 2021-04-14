Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox Host Whines: Media Is Warping Reality!

Greg Gutfeld tries and fails to distract from killer cops and claims the media "warps reality." Really?
By Frances Langum

Fox News is running out of ideas.

On Tuesday's "The Five" they ran back to the very old bucket of "The Squad" wants to "defund the police."

And Greg Gutfeld was there to promote his "comedy" show to be aired later that night? Oops it was pre-empted at the last minute to air BREAKING NEWS about Minneapolis protestors violating curfew in the dark. Really.

But back to "The Five." The Squad! Those poor police getting defunded! And Greg Gutfeld has the feels for all the good cops!

"I want to return to the boring part of this story because it's the one thing that the media will not address. How does a society survive when 99.9999% of daily positive interactions are ignored but there is a tiny fraction of ugly and tragic events that are amplified and then warp our perception that somehow this is hunting season for Blacks and this is a truly racist society?" said Greg.

Yep, Greg Gutfeld sat on the network of Benghazi Benghazi Benghazi Fast and Furious Solyndra Uranium One Vince Foster Christmas card list tan suit Seth Rich baby Parts her emails Sidney Blumenthal secret lesbian the tarmac George Soros and Hunter Biden's laptop and claimed that "amplifying events" warps reality.

And I dunno, Greg, one murder by cop in the same city when a trial for another murder by cop isn't over yet? And both victims are Black and both cops are white? Maybe the "perception that somehow this is hunting season for Blacks" is something everyone should address.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team