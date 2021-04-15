Trevor Noah Speaks Truth On Policing: No 'Bad Apples,' A 'Rotten Tree'

Leave it to the comedians to tell the brutal truth.
Trevor Noah looked straight into his phone camera yesterday, and told the truth about racism and policing.
The "System" is about cops killing Black men. Terrorizing Black men at traffic stops. Making Black life NOT matter.
It's a system, and it is working exactly as it has been designed to work.
There are not "bad apples" in the police "system," it is a rotten tree that occasionally produces good apples.
Listen.
Several commenters mentioned the story of good cop Cariol Horne: