Pardoned Jan 6er 'MAGA Lumberjack' To Face Trial For Rape

Yet another pardoned insurrectionist is facing charges for more violent crimes.
Credit: @bluegal (Composite) via Bing AI
By Red PainterFebruary 6, 2025

Yet another pardoned January 6th insurrectionist is facing more charges! This time it is RAPE charges. Yikes.

WAFF 48 from Alabama is reporting that Dillon Herrington, nicknamed "MAGA Lumberjack", is facing rape charges and will go to trial on June 23rd of this year.

Court filings and police reports allege that Herrington engaged in “sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex, who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.” So he raped a drunk/completely passed out woman?

The detective who investigated the allegation told the court that Herrington and the victim were out socially with a group of friends at a bar. The victim "accused him of raping her while she was drunk and could not consent."

YIKES.

So MAGA Lumberjack - how did he get this name? Well, during the January 6th insurrection he was caught on camera throwing a piece of wood at law enforcement. He pleased guilty to one county of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Donald Trump pardoned him.

The judge overseeing the rape case denied him bond. The basis was that he "violated his release issued by the federal government at the time of his arrest in the rape case."

He is still being held in jail.

