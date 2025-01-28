Oh Look, Another Pardoned January 6th Insurrectionist Wanted For More Crimes

Oh look, another recipient of a January 6th pardon is facing more legal charges - this time for online solicitation of a MINOR! Oh noesss, what with Qanon say???

Here are the details: Andrew Taake, who some may remember as the January 6th insurrectionist who was turned in by a woman he met the online dating app, Bumble, apparently is not new to legal troubles. Taake was sentenced to six years in prison in June 2024 after pleading guilty to assaulting officers with bear spray and a whip-like weapon.

Trump pardoned him, a confessed felon who assaulted law enforcement.

Well, it looks like Taake may still be facing previous charges, ones that are not covered under his pardon. The DA for Harris County, Texas, confirmed to the media that Taake is still wanted under a state warranted for alleged online solicitation of a minor in 2016.

The DA is currently working to locate Taake. The case involved Taake soliciting a minor child under the age of 17 using a messaging service. This would be the third pardoned individual to face new charges or have horrible outcomes with law enforcement following their release from custody or supervision. One was arrested within a day on firearms charges. One was killed after resisting arrest at a traffic stop. Now Taake is facing solicitation of a minor charges. It has only been ONE week, guys.

3 down, 1497 to go.