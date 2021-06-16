Capitol Insurrectionist Stars On Russian State TV

The YouTube of Russian TV interviewing Barnett is not viewable on other websites; you can watch it here.

SURE there is no "collusion."

But the white nationalist who put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk is an American hero on Russian State TV.

"Barnett was introduced as a “colorful” individual—same expression Putin uses to describe Trump." That was deliberate too.

Source: Daily Beast

On Sunday, Russian state TV aired an interview with insurrectionist Richard Barnett—notoriously pictured with his feet up on a desk in Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6—and his attorney, Joseph McBride. Barnett, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, was introduced as a “colorful” individual, the same expression Putin frequently uses to describe Trump. McBride welcomed Rossiya-1 special correspondent Valentin Bogdanov into his office and FaceTimed his client, who appeared cheerful and at ease at his Arkansas ranch, flashing a big smile and showing off his car collection. Bogdanov introduced Barnett, who was arrested following the Capitol riot and subsequently released pending trial, as “an American patriot” who protested against “the stolen election.” The network showcased clips from his exploits at the Capitol, where he wielded a stun-gun, stole mail from Pelosi’s office, and left a threatening note for the House Speaker.

