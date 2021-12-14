Capitol Rioter Who Pledged To Put A Bullet In Nancy Pelosi's Head Sentenced To 28 Months

Cleveland Meredith travelled to DC that day loaded to the gills with weapons and ammunition (2500 rounds, including 320 rounds of armor-piercing 5.56 rounds).
By Ed ScarceDecember 14, 2021

Cleveland Meredith's descent into madness, according to his family, has been a ongoing problem for years. Before he could carry out any of his threats though his own family turned him in.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. to more than two years in prison on Tuesday – the endpoint of what his family described as a years-long descent into political extremism and the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Meredith, 53, pleaded guilty in September to one felony count of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to charging documents and his own admission of guilt, the Georgia man drove to D.C. on January 6 with a vehicle full of weapons and ammunition intending to join former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally — but arrived too late to participate.

Instead, prosecutors said, Meredith proceeded to text family members threats toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser while driving around D.C. over the next day.

And what were some of these threats?

In other messages sent the following day – while Pelosi and Bowser were making public remarks about the riot – Meredith texted, “I may wander over to the Mayor’s office and put a 5.56 in her skull, FKG c***.” Meredith then sent a similar text about Pelosi, saying he was, “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C****’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”

Meredith's own courtroom demeanor tried to paint himself as something other than what the evidence by the FBI indicated.

