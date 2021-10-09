Politics
Capitol Rioter Breaks Down As He's Sentenced To Three Months In Jail

“I’m radioactive,” Reeder said. “No one wants to hire me. They just have to Google my name.”
By Ed Scarce

Yet another Capitol rioter tears up as he's sentenced to go to prison for his role on January 6th.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced a Maryland man to three months behind bars Friday for his role in the Capitol riot – saying he hoped it sent a message to other participants that they wouldn’t be avoiding responsibility.

Robert Reeder, of Harford County, Maryland, appeared before U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan on Friday morning for his second attempt at sentencing on one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Reeder’s previous sentencing hearing in August was upended when the online group Sedition Hunters surfaced new video showing him grabbing and pulling a police officer onto the ground on January 6.

At the time, the Justice Department was asking for Reeder to spend two months behind bars – arguing he was “proud” of his participation in the riot. After the new videos were found, though, prosecutors increased that request to six months. Reeder's attorney, Robert Bonsib, described the contact with police in court Friday as a "reflexive, defensive action."

Reeder pitched his sob story to U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan, that he had been unemployed for the past 10 months, saying "I'm radioactive. No one wants to hire me. They just have to Google my name." He also mentioned that he's lost friends and that he's not welcome with the Boy Scouts or coaching youth sports anymore.

Judge Hogan was having none of it, however.

"It's become evident to me in the riot cases, many of the defendants who are pleading guilty are not truly accepting responsibility," he said. "They seem to be trying to get this out of the way as quickly as possible."

