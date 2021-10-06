Capitol Rioter Breaks Down Sobbing As He Pleads Guilty

Unlike many of these creeps so far, Robert Palmer assaulted police officers, and didn't plead to glorified misdemeanor tresspassing charges. He's going to go to jail for several years and he knew it when he entered court on Monday.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Robert Palmer, 54, of Tampa admitted in U.S. District Court on Monday that he was the man wearing a red, white and blue “Trump” jacket while attacking police protecting the entrance to the Lower West Terrace of the US Capitol January 6.

Palmer told U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan he was the one identified in Department of Justice images who threw a wooden plank at police, sprayed a fire extinguisher at officers until it was empty and then threw the empty fire extinguisher canister at the line of police.

Before his court hearing, Palmer displayed a different bearing than the man captured in images from the riot – sobbing onto the shoulder of his defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand moments before the two men entered the court for Palmer to plead guilty to felony assault on law enforcement.

“That was Mr. Palmer being remorseful for what he did on January 6th,” Brunvand said in an interview leaving court. “And also, afraid of what’s to come.”