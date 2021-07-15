Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Idaho Man Seen In Viral Photos Pleads Guilty In Capitol Riot

Josiah Colt, 34, was seen hanging in the Senate gallery and posing in the presiding officer's chair.
By Ed Scarce

Josiah Colt tried to explain to a judge that a photo of himself in a Facebook post, sleeping, wearing a Trump bandana, and holding a hand gun, "ready for battle" was just "a joke, a funny joke" because it was accompanied by an emoji (😂). Judge Thomas Hogan was, how shall we say. somewhat skeptical.

Given the weight of evidence, Colt accepted a plea deal and is now cooperating with the Department of Justice. He had been looking at 30 years and some hefty fines.

Source: Washington Post

An Idaho man photographed hanging from the Senate balcony and sitting in the presiding officer’s chair in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony obstruction of Congress, admitting to joining a group who came to Washington armed with firearms, knives and body armor to support President Donald Trump.

Josiah B. Colt, 34, became the latest defendant to agree to cooperate in the breach investigation, seeking to pare down a possible recommended five-year prison sentence.

Though Colt is not accused of being part of a larger militia-like group, he admitted in plea papers to joining at least two men from Nevada and Tennessee who arranged travel, raised funds, bought paramilitary gear and recorded themselves before breaking into the building and rushing to the Senate just evacuated by lawmakers.

I don't imagine showing up in full body armor also looked too touristy to the judge.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team