DOJ Wants 63 Month Sentence For Capitol Rioter

If the judge agrees, it would be the longest sentence so far.
By Ed ScarceDecember 11, 2021

You might remember Robert Palmer as the joker who wore the red, white, and blue Trump jacket while assaulting police officers with a fire extinguisher during the mayhem of the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Well, after bawling his eyes out when he pled guilty back in October he will soon have more reasons to cry, as the Department of Justice has asked for the stiffest sentence yet for one of these sad sacks.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Friday a Tampa man should serve 63 months in prison for assaulting police on January 6 in the government’s highest sentencing recommendation to date in a Capitol riot case.

Prosecutors said Robert Scott Palmer, who traveled from Florida to attend former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, repeatedly assaulted police attempting to defend the U.S. Capitol Building from a pro-Trump mob by throwing a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at them.

“Palmer then rooted around for additional materials with which to assault the police, including throwing the fire extinguisher a second time,” the Justice Department wrote in its memo.

Palmer didn’t stop there, they said. Afterward, he spoke to a reporter and admitted his goal was to “subvert a democratic election and that he hoped for military intervention to overturn the election.” He also posted statements on the Internet “falsely claiming that his actions on January 6 were purely defensive.”

Palmer will be sentenced on December 17.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue