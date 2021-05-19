Politics
Capitol Rioter Who Called It 'The Coolest Thing I've Ever Done In My Life!' Now Arrested

Daniel Paul Gray of Florida is accused of a litany of charges, including pushing a female police officer down a flight of stairs.
You know things look bad for you when the FBI has you on video assaulting a police officer. The complaint against Gray is rather long and extensive so it appears that if convicted he'll face some serious jail time.

And Gray seemed pretty proud of himself, calling it "the coolest thing I've ever done in my life!"

Source: Raw Story

Daniel Paul Gray of Florida was charged today with multiple crimes of violence against police officers at the January 6 Capitol riot. Supporting photographic evidence is a video made by Gray that spells out the goal of "pushing police out the back of the Capitol."

Gray is accused of having altercations with multiple police, one in which he caused a female police officer to fall down the western rotunda stairs "and became visibly injured."

Gray bragged about [his participation in the riot] in a self-shot monologue, the FBI said. Gray's pride in having carried out the attack on law enforcement -- and the boast that "this is far from over" -- was captured on his video...

Gray states he later stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and came into contact with the female police officer from his earlier encounter. He claims the officer started crying, took off her vest and started running down the stairs.

"We started pushing the police out the back of the Capitol. We pushed them from the front to the back of the Capitol." "This is far from over, that was the coolest thing I've ever done in my life, so stay tuned."

Yeah, pushing a female officer down a flight of stairs so she lays bleeding from the head is the coolest thing he's ever done.

Anyone with tips in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

