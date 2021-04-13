Politics
Capitol Rioter: I Didn't Beat Officers – They Beat Me

Daniel Egtvedt has asked for release from jail, claiming it was actually the police who assaulted him.
By Ed Scarce

Daniel Egvedt, you may or may not remember, is the sociopath who went inside the Capitol building three times, fighting with police officers each time. He faces nine counts for his actions but wants to be released from jail because -wait for it- he's been the victim of police brutality. In one of the videos he claims the riot was justified because "This is the people's house and it's been taken over. The constitution says to preserve and protect against all enemies foreign and domestic." Photos of Egvedt with Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Lara Trump, and Mike Pence adorned his social media so one assumes he's as MAGA as it gets. With any luck at all he'll get some serious jail time to account for his actions, and his devotion to all things Trump.

Source: WUSA9

A Maryland man locked up for allegedly assaulting police officers on January 6 wants a judge to let him out of jail – claiming it was actually the police who assaulted him.

Prosecutors say video, still images and multiple officers’ sworn statements tell a much different story.

Before January 6, Daniel Egtvedt boasted on social media of his connections to Republican power players and posted photos with Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Lara Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

But prosecutors say the Daniel Egtvedt that entered the US Capitol on January 6th was a much different person than the man smiling in those photos.

They accuse Egtvedt of being “incoherent” and “screaming at the top of his lungs” while repeatedly fighting with police officers and physically resisting attempts to keep him from moving further down the Hall of Columns.

Charging documents say at one point, as five officers attempted to hold him back, Egtvedt tried to charge at a police officer even as another DC Police officer tried to grab Egtvedt by his waist to stop him.

