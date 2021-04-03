FBI Arrests Rioter Accused Of Electroshocking Capitol Police Officer

According to the FBI indictment, Rodriguez is alleged to have shocked Officer Fanone six times on the back of his neck with a stun gun. Rodriguez faces 8 counts in the indictment, according to court records. As a result, Rodriguez now faces twenty years in prison.

Rodriguez was identified through a joint effort of Sedition Hunters and Huffington Post, with the judge citing their accumulated video evidence.

Source: Los Angeles Times

A Fontana man was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday on charges of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Trump. Daniel Rodriguez, 38, was accused of injuring a D.C. Metropolitan police officer with an electroshock weapon as the mob of Trump backers was forcing its way into the building in an attempt to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. In an eight-count indictment unsealed Wednesday, a federal grand jury also charged Rodriguez with smashing a window of the Capitol and carrying deadly weapons — a flagpole and the electroshock weapon — during his unlawful presence in the building. Rodriguez is also accused of stealing one of the emergency escape hoods stored beneath the seats of members of Congress. Many lawmakers grabbed their hoods — designed for protection in a terrorist attack — as they fled the House and Senate chambers moments before the mob’s arrival.