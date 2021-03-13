Politics
Capitol Rioter Charged For Allegedly Assaulting Officer, Burying Badge In His Backyard

Thomas Sibick of Buffalo was arrested after producing the badge, though said he hadn't assaulted the officer or stolen his radio, riot shield, or badge, that he was merely trying to "help him."
By Ed Scarce
Image from: FBI

They don't come much dumber than this Capitol rioter. Not only did he assault a police officer, steal multiple pieces of police equipment and his badge, but he kept the evidence. He also tried to take his service revolver.

Officer Michael Fanone, you might remember, suffered a heart attack in the incident.

Source: WKBW, Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Department of Justice has unsealed charges against a Buffalo man who allegedly assaulted a DC police officer, hiding his badge in his backyard.

FBI agents have identified Thomas Sibick of Buffalo as one of the rioters who allegedly participated in the attacks against MPD Officer Michael Fanone.

Sibick was initially interviewed by the FBI, and told them a pack of lies. Three weeks later he was brought in again, shown video footage, and then proceeded to tell more lies.

Three weeks after that, Sibick was interviewed by agents, after investigators found that a person consistent with Sibick's appearance was shown on police body cam footage from the police officer.

When asked about this, Sibick allegedly admitted to grabbing the officer’s badge and radio, then stating that he tried to help the officer, and claims that the badge was coming off the officer when he was reaching for him.

Sibick then claims he pressed the orange emergency button on the radio to call for help for the officer, claiming that he dropped the badge and the radio in a trash can on Constitution Avenue in Washington, later saying that he was afraid to be arrested, which was why he claims he didn't return the badge and radio to police.

Later in that interview, Sibick allegedly said he needed to "recant" his previous statement, saying he actually brought back the badge and radio to his hotel room, and then home to Buffalo.

After the FBI said they would check all his new details, Sibick came forward with yet another version.

A day after that, Sibick allegedly told agents that he wanted to do the right thing, and said that he did not dispose of the badge in the dumpster behind the Lenox Hotel, rather that he buried it in his backyard, claiming that he used a metal detector to dig up the badge and that he wanted to return it, saying that he threw away the radio.

Given all the evidence, or most of it anyway, the FBI had no choice but to arrest the poor sap.

Badge of MPD Officer Michael Fanone, allegedly assaulted by Thomas Sibick.

