Confederate Flag-wavin' Rioter Indicted On Five Counts

Kevin Seefried was indicted on five counts. His son, Hunter, outdid his old man, with eight counts.
By Ed Scarce

Draping yourself in the treasonous Confederate Flag and breaking into the Capitol building with your son, with the end result both of you now face substantial jailtime. Some people should not have children.

Source; CNBC

Kevin Seefried, who was photographed carrying a Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, has been indicted by a grand jury on five counts related to obstruction, entering restricted property and disorderly conduct.

Seefried’s son, Hunter Seefried, was also indicted. The younger Seefried faces the same five counts as his father in addition to three charges related to the destruction of government property and violence on Capitol grounds.

The grand jury document was filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday and made public on Thursday. The two men were arrested in January after turning themselves in to authorities in Wilmington, Del. Both men are residents of Delaware.

Brent Bozell Condemns Capitol Riots

Brent Bozell Condemns Capitol Riots

On January 6, 2021, Media Research Center President Brent Bozell condemned the violent insurrection at the nation's Capitol. Now his son and namesake is charged by the FBI with being one of the insurgents.
By John Amato
comments
Feb 16, 2021

