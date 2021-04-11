'Eye-Gouging' Rioter In Shock Over Being Held In Jail With 'Inner-City' Inmates

Retired NYPD officer and sometime rioter, Thomas Webster, arrested for his role on January 6th, has asked that he be moved to a jail in upstate New York.

Yes, I can well imagine that for a cop who used to perform high-profile security at City Hall and the New York mayoral residence it would be quite a shock to be stuck in a jail cell with hardened criminals, especially of the darker 'inner-city' type. Such a shock that, through his lawyer, he's requested a transfer to upstate New York, presumably where the inmates are not quite so dark.

We brought you the story of this reprobate a couple of months ago, Webster captured on video trying to gouge the eyes out of a Capitol Hill police officer.

Source: Newsweek

Thomas Webster, a Capitol rioter who attacked a police officer with a metal pole and attempted to gouge his eyes, is said to be in "shock" over being detained with people who committed "inner-city" crimes, his lawyer said Friday. According to Washington Post reporter Rachel Weiner, Webster's lawyer said he is being detained in a "dormitory setting," after police arrested him in connection with violently storming the U.S. Capitol building on January 6. "For a middle aged guy whose never been arrested before this has been a shock for him," his lawyer said, while adding that his record outside of the attack is "sparkling."

Outside of this one incident of mayhem, his record is "sparkling."