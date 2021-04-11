'Eye-Gouging' Rioter In Shock Over Being Held In Jail With 'Inner-City' Inmates

Retired NYPD officer and sometime rioter, Thomas Webster, arrested for his role on January 6th, has asked that he be moved to a jail in upstate New York.
Yes, I can well imagine that for a cop who used to perform high-profile security at City Hall and the New York mayoral residence it would be quite a shock to be stuck in a jail cell with hardened criminals, especially of the darker 'inner-city' type. Such a shock that, through his lawyer, he's requested a transfer to upstate New York, presumably where the inmates are not quite so dark.
We brought you the story of this reprobate a couple of months ago, Webster captured on video trying to gouge the eyes out of a Capitol Hill police officer.
Source: Newsweek
Thomas Webster, a Capitol rioter who attacked a police officer with a metal pole and attempted to gouge his eyes, is said to be in "shock" over being detained with people who committed "inner-city" crimes, his lawyer said Friday.
According to Washington Post reporter Rachel Weiner, Webster's lawyer said he is being detained in a "dormitory setting," after police arrested him in connection with violently storming the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.
"For a middle aged guy whose never been arrested before this has been a shock for him," his lawyer said, while adding that his record outside of the attack is "sparkling."
Lawyer for Tommy Webster, retired NYPD cop accused of beating an MPD officer with flagpole on #J6, says his client is in a "dormitory setting" with people serving time for "inner-city crimes" - "for a middle aged guy whose never been arrested before this has been a shock for him"
— Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) April 9, 2021