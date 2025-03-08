Rubio And Musk Went At It During Thursday's Cabinet Meeting

Marco Rubio, alongside other pissed off agency heads, laid into Elon Musk during Thursday’s meeting of Donald Trump’s Cabinet, according to The New York Times.

During the meeting, Musk complained that Rubio had fired “nobody,” despite the sweeping government layoffs recommended by his organization. Via the New Republic:

The secretary of state, who was already seething after Musk had axed USAID, an agency within Rubio’s purview, unleashed onto Musk in front of the president’s entire Cabinet.

Rubio claimed that Musk was lying, conveniently forgetting the 1,500 officials who had taken the government’s offer for deferred resignation. Rubio even asked whether Musk wanted him to hire all of them back, just so he could fire them in a more outrageous fashion, according to the Times. Rubio then tried to lay out his plans to reorganize his agency, which didn’t impress the DOGE czar, either.

Musk remarked that it was a good thing Rubio was so “good on TV.”

In the end, Trump defended Rubio, who he said was doing a “great job” and was incredibly busy implementing Trump’s agenda.

About 700 State Department employees, including 450 career diplomats, have resigned in the last two months. The Times reported Friday that senior officials at the State Department have drawn up plans to close a dozen consulates overseas by the summer, and are considering wider shutdowns—a move that will likely undermine U.S. soft power around the world.