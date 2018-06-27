Today In 'Both Sides Do It': Marco Rubio
Longtime readers will remember that, like every other respectable coward, clown and con-man in American politics, Marco Rubio practically lives in the basement of the High and Holy Church of Both Sides Do It.
From Crooks & Liars in 2016:
Rubio Reflexively Blames 'Both Sides' For Violence At Trump Rallies
Centrism Triumphant
In case you missed Jon Stewart's award-verging "interview" with Marco Rubio, here is your rush transcript of Senator Rubio's answer to Jon Stewart every single time Mr. Stewart tried very respectfully to point out that Senator Rubio was, um, lying, and that the relentless, pathological obstructiveness of the Republican Party was unmatched by anything Democrats have done in modern history.
"Both sides..."
"Well, you know, both sides..."
"Both Democrats and Republicans..."
"That's just politics..."
"The Democrats left us no choice..."
"Both sides..."
"Democrats and Republicans..."
"Both sides..."
"Both Democrats and Republicans..."
And so forth, to the point of being comical.
Like every other Republican culture war criminal, Senator Rubio has been conditioned within an inch of his life to always answer any question about the unique perfidy and hypocrisy of his political Party with the Big Lie of Centrism and to refuse to stop repeating the Big Lie of Centrism until the questions stop regardless of circumstances...
UPDATE: Let the circle be unbroken?
