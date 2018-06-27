Today In 'Both Sides Do It': Marco Rubio

Longtime readers will remember that, like every other respectable coward, clown and con-man in American politics, Marco Rubio practically lives in the basement of the High and Holy Church of Both Sides Do It.



I know for a FACT that @FLOTUS has been a strong voice of compassion for migrant children. The vicious treatment of her over the last day is a reminder of how Trump Derangement Syndrome,where hatred for him justifies everything,has become an epidemic. Totally lunacy everywhere!!! — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 22, 2018

From Crooks & Liars in 2016:

Rubio Reflexively Blames 'Both Sides' For Violence At Trump Rallies

From me in 2012:

Centrism Triumphant In case you missed Jon Stewart's award-verging "interview" with Marco Rubio, here is your rush transcript of Senator Rubio's answer to Jon Stewart every single time Mr. Stewart tried very respectfully to point out that Senator Rubio was, um, lying, and that the relentless, pathological obstructiveness of the Republican Party was unmatched by anything Democrats have done in modern history. "Both sides..." "Well, you know, both sides..." "Both Democrats and Republicans..." "That's just politics..." "The Democrats left us no choice..." "Both sides..." "Democrats and Republicans..." "Both sides..." "Both Democrats and Republicans..." And so forth, to the point of being comical. Like every other Republican culture war criminal, Senator Rubio has been conditioned within an inch of his life to always answer any question about the unique perfidy and hypocrisy of his political Party with the Big Lie of Centrism and to refuse to stop repeating the Big Lie of Centrism until the questions stop regardless of circumstances...

However much of a Republican mass-electoral-extinction event the administration of President Stupid turns out to be, the cold fact is that afterwards there will still be 50-60 million brain-dead Fox News brownshirts wandering the countryside looking for someone to absolve them of their atrocities, preach to them that it was all the Libtard's fauly anyway, and to lead them back to the promised land.

And right now, everyone in Republican party politics is positioning themselves to harvest that crop of toxic miscreants.

UPDATE: Let the circle be unbroken?

Many Republicans won’t criticize Trump even when they don’t agree with him b/c it means siding with a media that nevers cuts him a break,turns even little things he does into an act of evil,are also unfair to them & in the end will still attack you anyway https://t.co/jv3A18ka4V — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 27, 2018

