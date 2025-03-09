'There Is No Such Feud': Karoline Leavitt Responds After SNL Lampoons Elon And Rubio

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded after Saturday Night Live mocked a reported confrontation between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk, the billionaire face of DOGE.

During SNL's cold open Saturday Night, Mike Myers returned as Elon Musk to lampoon a heated exchange with Rubio that had been reported in the media over who controlled government firings.

"Well, you know, Karoline, you and I have had the opportunity to both spend a lot of time around President Trump and Elon Musk," Fox News host Lara Trump told Leavitt. "There's a lot of palace intrigue about what's happening in that relationship, what Elon's relationship is like with, you know, the rest of these government officials."

"Once and for all, can we dispel the rumors that there is some ongoing feud between Elon Musk, President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio?" she asked the press secretary.

"I can confirm there is no such feud," Leavitt insisted. "In fact, I was at Mar-a-Lago last night with President Trump, Elon Musk, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and all was well."

"The president convened a meeting last week with members of his cabinet and with Elon to talk about this historic effort that everybody is on board with to identify the waste, fraud, and abuse across our federal government," she continued. "And the meeting was highly productive."

"It was an open dialogue and discussion, which is exactly what the president's team should be doing, engaging with one another to implement the president's goals."

Leavitt argued all members of the White House team were "on board" President Donald Trump's agenda "and DOGE's mission to identify this waste and fraud, to be good stewards of the American taxpayer's money."

"And both Elon and Marco are doing an incredible job in their respective roles," she said. "And I think it's pitiful that the mainstream media is working overtime to try to divide President Trump from Elon and from other members of his cabinet."