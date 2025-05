The Editorial Board: If Republicans can sell "Marxism," Democrats can sell "oligarchy."

Darwinfish2: Trump knows; he just doesn't want to.

Balloon Juice: Theoretical best practices for having a conversation with a liar on TV.

Emptywheel: Stephen Miller's snowballing deportation deceptions.

This Modern World: The never-ending story.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.