Scripting News: In Silicon Valley, when a company like Substack pays a handful of writers stacks of cash, it’s not called a “scam,” but instead a “business model.”

Hackwhackers: Something fishy is going on in Taiwan.

Michigan Advance: Alleged would-be Michigan Capitol bomber was visited by the Secret Service for Obama threats in 2014.

Joe.My.God.: Pastor John Hagee went from endorsing Jesus Christ as “a vaccine” for COVID to taking the actual vaccine himself.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The United States must oin Israel in a pre-emptive military strike against Iran to fulfill God's plan for both Israel and the West ... a biblically prophesied end-time confrontation with Iran, which will lead to the Rapture, Tribulation, and Second Coming of Christ.” (Pastor John Hagee, 2006)

